Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 6,880 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,450,000 after buying an additional 346,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,604,000 after buying an additional 2,574,408 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,034,000 after buying an additional 119,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.51.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

