Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,979 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WY opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

