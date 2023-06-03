Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Raised by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 6.5% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $208,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 165,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 943,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,257,000 after purchasing an additional 146,719 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

