Mdex Reaches Market Cap of $63.47 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Mdex has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0668 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $63.47 million and $2.24 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

