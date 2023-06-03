MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $23,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 247,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,564,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded up $12.65 on Friday, reaching $1,270.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,888. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,273.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.50.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

