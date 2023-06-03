Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 4.2 %

MTH stock opened at $123.15 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.26.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.41%.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $747,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $926,077. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 36.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

