MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Trading Down 6.2%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.19. 99 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.