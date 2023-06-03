MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Cap of $102.01 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $102.01 million and $2.20 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $22.84 or 0.00084192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.22368274 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,740,461.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

