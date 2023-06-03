MetisDAO Price Tops $22.04 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $98.44 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $22.04 or 0.00081488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019776 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016318 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,069.82 or 1.00083312 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.90924289 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,214,214.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

