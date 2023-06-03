MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CXH opened at $7.22 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29.

Institutional Trading of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

