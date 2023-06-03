Minot Capital LP Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Minot Capital LP raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543,951 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 17.5% of Minot Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Minot Capital LP owned about 0.48% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $87,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,487,000 after buying an additional 4,604,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,775,000 after buying an additional 4,146,786 shares during the period. Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,376,000 after buying an additional 770,484 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,101,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,754,000 after buying an additional 674,155 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.09. 5,408,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.84.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

