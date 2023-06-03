Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CFO Laurie Stelzer Sells 4,647 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance
Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 220.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 692,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after buying an additional 159,307 shares during the period.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Articles
