Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 17.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Moderna by 8.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $2,279,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $5,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $753,342,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $5,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $753,342,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,992 shares of company stock worth $64,722,946 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

MRNA stock opened at $130.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

