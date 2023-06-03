Monero (XMR) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $145.78 or 0.00536386 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.67 billion and approximately $63.35 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,177.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00348678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00066847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.57 or 0.00421566 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003668 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,287,007 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

