Moonbeam Market Capitalization Achieves $179.30 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $179.30 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00053471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00039173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000995 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,070,086,967 coins and its circulating supply is 647,040,888 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

