Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.78.
Shockwave Medical Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $289.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $154.45 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical
In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total value of $220,814.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,109 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,291,000 after buying an additional 389,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,428,000 after buying an additional 382,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
About Shockwave Medical
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shockwave Medical (SWAV)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.