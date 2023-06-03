Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.78.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $289.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $154.45 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total value of $220,814.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,109 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,291,000 after buying an additional 389,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,428,000 after buying an additional 382,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

