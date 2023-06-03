Morses Club (LON:MCL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Morses Club shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,542,035 shares traded.

Morses Club Stock Down 35.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £282,303.00, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,077 self-employed agents.

