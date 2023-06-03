Multichain (MULTI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $69.26 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Multichain has a market cap of $69.26 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Multichain has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00013930 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Multichain

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

