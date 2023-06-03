Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as low as $1.56. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 3,149 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $46.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.77) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 365.53%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

