NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.68

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.68 and traded as low as $30.41. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 26,585 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 14th.

NACCO Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $232.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.80.

NACCO Industries Increases Dividend

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $63.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NACCO Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 361.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the first quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

Featured Stories

