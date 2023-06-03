National Australia Bank Limited (NABPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.386 per share on Sunday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.22.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

