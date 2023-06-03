Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $45.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $12.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

