NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $48.31 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00005924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00053294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00038938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001013 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,834,488 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 911,453,255 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.58021445 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $41,651,527.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

