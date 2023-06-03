NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 3.2% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00006006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $40.48 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 912,147,996 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 912,147,996 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.6158058 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $47,339,761.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

