Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SOVO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $103,066.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sovos Brands news, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $103,066.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $237,914.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,601.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,291 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,999 over the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sovos Brands by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sovos Brands by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sovos Brands by 22.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

