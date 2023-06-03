Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Trading 2% Higher

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €74.70 ($80.32) and last traded at €74.70 ($80.32). 103,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €73.24 ($78.75).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of €66.62 and a 200 day moving average of €56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

