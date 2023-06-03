Nervos Network (CKB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.15 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $152.69 million and $3.15 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,176.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00356952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00540814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00067322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.09 or 0.00423493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003679 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,530,608,842 coins and its circulating supply is 40,957,426,670 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

