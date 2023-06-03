Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Capitalization of $150.67 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $150.67 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,142.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.65 or 0.00355996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.31 or 0.00542609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00066874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $114.69 or 0.00422468 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003670 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,531,725,724 coins and its circulating supply is 40,960,364,278 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.