Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Sells $10,459,165.08 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $400.47. 5,898,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,370,428. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.28 and a fifty-two week high of $407.52.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

