Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $78,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $757.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $716.93 and its 200 day moving average is $700.52. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $762.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,852 shares of company stock valued at $13,568,313. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $781.11.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

