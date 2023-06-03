Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,123,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,358,993 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Uber Technologies worth $102,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 377,087 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

