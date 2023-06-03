Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,292 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $86,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,308,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after buying an additional 293,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,052 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,458,000 after buying an additional 195,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total value of $604,705.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,045 shares in the company, valued at $16,231,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total transaction of $604,705.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,231,192.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,273 shares of company stock worth $19,062,265. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $333.78 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $243.17 and a twelve month high of $354.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

