Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $94.02 Million Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $94,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.9 %

ACHC stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average is $77.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $704.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.