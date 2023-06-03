Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $99.76 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 777.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954,225 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.11% of Citigroup worth $99,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE C opened at $46.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.