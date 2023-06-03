Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,130 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.94% of BILL worth $109,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in BILL in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in BILL by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

NYSE:BILL opened at $107.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BILL news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,018 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

