Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,669,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111,301 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Fortinet worth $82,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,127 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 155.1% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,301 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,383,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,728 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.29. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

