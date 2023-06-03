Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 230,938 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 230,938 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.82% of Antero Resources worth $76,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James cut Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.