NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,794,695 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,343 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for 1.9% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $125,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NEP. CIBC raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.47. 687,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy Partners

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

