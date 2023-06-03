Northwest Bancshares Inc. Boosts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up approximately 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 981.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $110.08. 1,119,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.20 and a 200-day moving average of $124.53. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.