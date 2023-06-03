Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 299.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 842,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,369,000 after purchasing an additional 631,429 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 785,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,651,000 after purchasing an additional 390,559 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 868,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,262,000 after purchasing an additional 385,330 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,262. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.16. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.