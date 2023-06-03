Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.36. 1,683,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,645. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.09 and its 200-day moving average is $207.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.