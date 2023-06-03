Northwest Bancshares Inc. Takes $3.21 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.00.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

PSA stock traded up $4.96 on Friday, hitting $288.39. 766,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,370. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.38 and a 200-day moving average of $293.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.04%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

