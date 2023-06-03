Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.3 %

XOM stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,112,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,803. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25. The firm has a market cap of $427.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.28.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

