Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.06.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $499.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,942. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

