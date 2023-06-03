NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of NorthWestern worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 46.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 79.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

