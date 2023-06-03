Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 22,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 37,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Novonix Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13.

Institutional Trading of Novonix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Novonix by 6,798.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novonix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novonix during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novonix during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

