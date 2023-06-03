Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NTR. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.18.

NYSE:NTR opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $102.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $218,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

