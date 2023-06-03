Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.82

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and traded as low as $10.55. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 223,652 shares trading hands.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 240.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,151,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,267 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $8,341,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,568,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,517,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 159.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares during the period.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

