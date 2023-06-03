Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.82

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and traded as low as $10.55. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 223,652 shares trading hands.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
