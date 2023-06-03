O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires 1,777 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 3.6% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,013,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,417,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,169,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,729,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.00. 8,033,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,174. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $123.18. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 108.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.70.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

