O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires Shares of 8,485 ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HACK stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $49.27. 118,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $51.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

